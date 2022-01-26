Masdar, ENGIE and Fertiglobe collaborate for green hydrogen in UAE

Masdar, ENGIE and Fertiglobe have signed a deal to work together in developing green hydrogen in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The companies will build a facility in Al Ruwais, Abu Dhabi, with a capacity of 200MW in green ammonia production.

The three parties signed the agreement during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week and will now look to financing, designing, procurement and construction.

It is expected to be operational by 2025.

Frederic Claux from ENGIE said: “The production of green hydrogen in the UAE will be a significant milestone in its green transition, helping the country achieve its ambitious net zero targets for 2050.

“This will enable some of the most intensive carbon producing industries, in particular, transportation, mobility, industry and agriculture, to go carbon-neutral.”

Fertiglobe CEO Ahmed El-Hoshy added: “Ammonia is the dominant energy carrier for hydrogen. With green hydrogen seen as essential to support decarbonisation of industry, food, transport and energy, there is a huge opportunity for green ammonia to deliver green hydrogen all over the world to fuel the clean economy and meet growing demand for renewable sources of clean energy.”