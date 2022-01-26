Bentley to build first EV in the UK

Bentley has committed to building its first electric vehicle (EV) in the UK, with a £2.5 billion investment during the next 10 years in sustainability.

It will build the highly anticipated electric car at its plant in Crewe in 2025, to help realise its aim of becoming carbon-neutral by 2030.

The investment will go towards this vision but also build a greenfield low carbon facility within its Crewe Campus, as it pushes towards its ‘Bentley100’ plan; to be making 100% EVs by the end of the decade.

The Crewe site currently employs 4,000 and this decision represents a huge boost to the UK economy.

Adrian Hallmark, Bentley Motors CEO, said: “Our aim is to become the benchmark not just for luxury cars or sustainable credentials but the entire scope of our operations.

“Securing production of our first EV in Crewe is a milestone moment for Bentley and the UK, as we plan for a long-term sustainable future in Crewe.”