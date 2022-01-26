North London’s black bin bag waste-to-power project moves forward

The plan for a new waste-to-energy plant in Edmonton, North London has moved one step forward.

That comes after the North London Waste Authority (NLWA) signed the contract with infrastructure developer ACCIONA for what is described as ‘UK’s most advanced’ energy recovery facility.

The plant is predicted to convert black-bib-bag waste to electricity for up to 127,000 homes.

It is claimed that the facility will also save the equivalent of 215,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide every year.

NLWA’s Chair Councillor Clyde Loakes said: “With contracts signed and sealed with ACCIONA, work now begins on the next stage of one of the sustainable and nationally significant projects ever to tackle waste and increase recycling rates and one which greatly boosts employment opportunities in the area.”