Wales & West Utilities gas networks hydrogen ready in 2023

Wales & West Utilities has confirmed it would be ready to start blending hydrogen in its gas network from 2023.

That follows a delivery plan announced by Energy Networks Association (ENA) earlier this month that set out how companies would meet the government’s target for gas infrastructure to be ready to deliver up to 20% hydrogen to homes and businesses from next year.

That would be a replacement for up to a fifth of the natural gas currently used.

The move is predicted to reduce emissions by the equivalent of 2.5 million cars a year.

David Smith, Chief Executive of Energy Networks Association, said: “Whether it heating our homes, powering our businesses or generating cleaner electricity, hydrogen will help drive up our energy security, while driving down our carbon emissions – and Britain’s gas grid companies are ready to get on with the job of delivering that.

“This plan sets out the changes needed to deliver cleaner, more secure energy supplies for all. What’s key is that the government does its bit too by lifting its target for homegrown hydrogen production this decade. Doing that today will help gas grid companies deliver for tomorrow.”

Sarah Williams, Wales & West Utilities Director of Regulation and Asset Strategy, said: “Alongside the other UK gas networks we are committed to converting our existing safe and reliable gas network to transport green gases like hydrogen and biomethane which will help the UK get to net zero in a sustainable and affordable way, while minimising disruption to energy consumers.”