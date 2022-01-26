Rolls-Royce looking for a home for its new nuclear factory

Rolls-Royce has invited bids for a site that will build a fleet of small modular reactors (SMRs).

An industry consortium led by the aero-engine manufacturer has written to the Scottish government and several regional bodies asking them to submit their proposals for the manufacturing site.

Two months ago, the group secured £210 million in government funding to support the factory that will enable on-site assembly of the power plants.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng shared the news on his Twitter account writing: “Rolls-Royce is looking for sites to host a major factory to build their planned fleet of SMRs.

“These mini nuclear power plants are quicker to build, cost less and each one could power one million homes.”

In the Autumn Budget, it was confirmed that the government plans to invest £1.7 billion in a new large-scale nuclear power station.

GMB Union has welcomed the announcement by Rolls Royce to build a new fleet of small modular reactors.

Andy Prendergast, GMB National Secretary, said: “This new fleet of SMRs is fantastic news for workers, energy users and the planet.

“Everyone in the energy business knows there can be no net zero without new nuclear. This is a massive step forward in cutting UK carbon.”