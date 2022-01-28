Low income households to benefit from £8.3m heating upgrades

Nearly 600 fuel poor households across parts of North Yorkshire will get a boost to improve their energy efficiency.

The measures that will be installed include solar panels, hybrid air source heat pumps and insulation improvements.

The £8.3 million scheme, which will be funded by the government’s Sustainable Warmth fund, has been secured by a consortium led by North Yorkshire County Council, Scarborough Borough Council, Ryedale District Council and Hambleton District Council.

The funding aims to also support off-gas areas across North Yorkshire where the highest levels of fuel poverty are recorded.

County Councillor Andrew Lee, an Executive Member for Public Health, said: “Living in a cold home can have a significant impact on health and wellbeing, with an increased risk of respiratory illnesses, poor mental health and falls.”

Phillip Spurr, Programme Director for Place and Resources at Ryedale District Council, said: “In a rural district like Ryedale, we have homes off the gas grid which are often costly to heat, and not energy efficient.”