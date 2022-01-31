Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

‘Nearly a third of all flights could be green liquid hydrogen-powered by 2050’

Renewable hydrogen could become cheaper fuel than e-kerosene for trips of up to 3,400 kilometres, a new report finds

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 31 January 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Up to 38% of all passenger flights globally could be run on green liquid hydrogen (LH2) by mid-century.

In a performance analysis report, the US non-profit International Council on Clean Transportation suggested two designs of this type of aircraft could facilitate flights carrying up to 165 passengers travelling up to 3,400 kilometres.

The research said: “If deployed to their maximum potential, these aircraft could cap aviation emissions at 2035 levels, although a 6-12% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions, relative to 2050 levels, is more realistic.”

The analysis points out that fuel costs for a green LH2-powered aircraft will be higher than for conventional kerosene-fuelled aircraft.

However, it will be cheaper than “blue” LH2 generated from fossil fuels with carbon sequestration or synthetic e-kerosene, the authors of the report suggest.

They note that taxes levied on carbon dioxide emissions will be needed to make green liquid hydrogen cost-competitive with fossil jet fuel.

The report also suggests that renewable hydrogen fuel will be more expensive in Europe.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast