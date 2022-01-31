‘Nearly a third of all flights could be green liquid hydrogen-powered by 2050’

Up to 38% of all passenger flights globally could be run on green liquid hydrogen (LH2) by mid-century.

In a performance analysis report, the US non-profit International Council on Clean Transportation suggested two designs of this type of aircraft could facilitate flights carrying up to 165 passengers travelling up to 3,400 kilometres.

The research said: “If deployed to their maximum potential, these aircraft could cap aviation emissions at 2035 levels, although a 6-12% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions, relative to 2050 levels, is more realistic.”

The analysis points out that fuel costs for a green LH2-powered aircraft will be higher than for conventional kerosene-fuelled aircraft.

However, it will be cheaper than “blue” LH2 generated from fossil fuels with carbon sequestration or synthetic e-kerosene, the authors of the report suggest.

They note that taxes levied on carbon dioxide emissions will be needed to make green liquid hydrogen cost-competitive with fossil jet fuel.

The report also suggests that renewable hydrogen fuel will be more expensive in Europe.