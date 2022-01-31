River water-powered ‘reverse fridge’ to heat UK council’s offices

A local authority in Gloucestershire which recently ditched its gas boilers has found a ‘reverse fridge’ solution to heat up its offices while reducing emissions.

Stroud District Council has unveiled details of a new system that will harness water from River Frome to heat its headquarters which are in mills dated from the early 19th century.

The heat pump technology that will be deployed contains a refrigerant fluid that boils at an extremely low temperature when compressed and cycled.

Extracting even 2 degrees centigrade from the river water is enough to create 21°C of ambient temperature inside the buildings, delivered through the radiators, the local authority said.

Council Leader Doina Cornell said: “One of our three main priorities in the new council plan is environment and climate change, with an objective of protecting our environment, and leading the district to carbon-neutrality in 2030.

“This new way of heating these buildings is an important step towards meeting that target.”