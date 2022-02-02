Spurs pledges to hit net zero by 2040

Tottenham Hotspur Football Club has pledged to become net zero by 2040.

The Premier League side has joined the UN’s ‘Race to Zero’ campaign, committing to halve its carbon emissions by 2030.

This follows its achievement of becoming the Premier League’s most sustainable club for the third year in a row.

Spurs hosted the first net zero football match at elite level, rivals Chelsea visited in September and have implemented various measures to cut down energy use and emissions for operations at the stadium already.

Executive Director at the club, Donna-Maria Cullen, said: “To have once again been named at the top of the Sport Positive League Table is fantastic recognition for the work that continues to be delivered across our organisation – now we must challenge ourselves to go further.

“Joining the ‘Race to Zero’ is a significant next step on our journey and provides us with a clear pathway and emission reduction targets that we are prepared to meet.

“We look forward to working collectively with our staff, players, fans, partners and suppliers to achieve our goals.”