Welsh Government doubles winter fuel support payment

Rising energy bills and the increase in the cost of living have made the Welsh Government unveil plans to double its Winter Fuel Support scheme payment.

Eligible customers will get a one-off payment of £200 instead of £100.

Welsh Minister for Justice Jane Hutt said that people who have already received a £100 payment under the scheme do not need anything – they will receive a further £100 payment in the coming weeks.

Ms Hutt, who announced the increased support for households, said: “Right across Wales, people are seeing their bills rise and wages are being stretched like never before.

“From energy bills to prices at the pumps and the costs of everyday essentials. We know some people are facing the incredibly difficult decision about whether they heat or eat. We’re in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis, which is getting worse.”