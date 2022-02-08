Administrators appointed for the latest energy supplier to collapse

Administrators have been appointed for Together Energy which was the first energy supplier to go bust this year.

The company which left behind 176,000 customers after the collapse was half-owned by Warrington Borough Council.

Allan Kelly, Steve Ross and Michelle Elliot from the business advisory firm FRP have been appointed joint administrators of the failed energy supplier.

A few days after the company’s decision to exit the market, British Gas was appointed as the supplier of last resort to take on its customers.

Following the firm’s collapse, a group of MPs criticised the local authority over its ‘reckless’ investment policy.

Allan Kelly, a Joint Administrator, said: “The challenges facing the UK energy sector have been well-documented and Together Energy, like many other operators, was unable to navigate through the difficulties caused by the significant increase in wholesale energy costs.

“As joint administrators, our initial focus is continuing to trade the companies to provide final accounts for customers and ensure a smooth transfer to British Gas.”

The administrators asked customers to provide their final meter readings to Together Energy as soon as possible.

Mr Kelly continued: “The joint administrators are currently reviewing the operations and where employees of Together Energy are to be made redundant, we will be supporting them in making claims to the Redundancy Payments Service at what we know will be an extremely difficult time.”