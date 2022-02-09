Canada invests $17.9m in clean technologies for sustainable farming

The Canadian Government is providing CAD$17.9 million (£10.4m) of funding to farmers and agri-businesses to support sustainable farming practices using clean technologies.

Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau announced the first wave of 60 projects under the Agricultural Clean Technology (ACT) Programme, helping farmers adopt the latest clean technologies to reduce emissions and enhance their competitiveness.

The funding is focused on three priority areas – green energy and energy efficiency; precision agriculture; and bio-economy.

Ms Bibeau said: “The Government of Canada is working together with agricultural producers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“The programme helps them acquire more energy efficient equipment and adopt innovative solutions to make their practices more sustainable. These investments build resilience to climate change and meet consumer expectations.”