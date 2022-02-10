Infrastructure, Top Stories

Eni signs up for carbon capture deal

The project aims to create the ‘world’s first’ low carbon industrial cluster

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 10 February 2022
Image: Progressive Energy / HyNet North West

Oil major Eni UK has announced the signing of 19 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with companies interested in having their emissions captured, transported and stored in its depleted fossil fuel reservoirs as part of HyNet North West project.

HyNet North West aims to provide the infrastructure to produce, transport and store low carbon hydrogen from natural gas across the North West and North Wales. 

It will also include the creation of what is described as the ‘UK’s first’ carbon capture and storage (CCS) infrastructure.

The project was selected by the government as one of two priority carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) schemes.

Eni said the agreements signed to date include hard-to-abate sectors.

Yesterday, Essar Oil UK unveiled plans to install a new £45 million hydrogen-fuelled furnace at its Stanlow refinery.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast