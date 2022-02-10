Octopus and BayWa r.e. join forces to boost green hydrogen

Octopus Energy and BayWa r.e. have signed an agreement to collaborate on green hydrogen projects across the UK.

The move will see electrolysers installed by Octopus at BayWa’s solar and wind sites – with an estimation of 6,500kg of green hydrogen being produced each day.

Up to 40% of the renewable energy generation will be consumed by the electrolyser onsite, with the remainder being sent to the grid.

Will Rowe, Founder of Octopus Hydrogen, said: “Our partnership with BayWa r.e. plays an important role by providing excellent renewable sites and the opportunity to share expertise.

“Collaboration helps to unlock the potential of the green hydrogen market in the UK and beyond.”