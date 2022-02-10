Efficiency & Environment

Octopus and BayWa r.e. join forces to boost green hydrogen

The companies will collaborate to grow hydrogen production across the UK

Pathway to COP26 report

Kiran Bose
More Articles
Thursday 10 February 2022
Image: Octopus Energy

Octopus Energy and BayWa r.e. have signed an agreement to collaborate on green hydrogen projects across the UK.

The move will see electrolysers installed by Octopus at BayWa’s solar and wind sites – with an estimation of 6,500kg of green hydrogen being produced each day.

Up to 40% of the renewable energy generation will be consumed by the electrolyser onsite, with the remainder being sent to the grid.

Will Rowe, Founder of Octopus Hydrogen, said: “Our partnership with BayWa r.e. plays an important role by providing excellent renewable sites and the opportunity to share expertise.

“Collaboration helps to unlock the potential of the green hydrogen market in the UK and beyond.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast