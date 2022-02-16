Thames Water to change smart metering policy after Ofwat investigation

Ofwat has today announced its decision to approve Thames Water‘s proposals to change the way it rolls out its smart metering programme in the business retail market.

That follows an investigation by the water regulator on how the company replaces meters and offers free data services to retailers.

More specifically, Ofwat received complaints that Thames Water installed smart meters that were incompatible with data logging devices used by retailers and third-party providers.

Thames Water was also blamed for removing other parties’ data logging devices when replacing meters with new digital smart meters.

The investigation also looked at whether the company failed to offer access to data from its smart meters to retailers and third-party providers on “fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory” terms.

Emma Kelso, Senior Director of Markets and Enforcement at Ofwat, said: “We’re grateful to those who highlighted concerns with the originally proposed commitments and are now pleased to see Thames Water addressing these in its metering, data and compensation policies.

“It’s crucial that those affected by Thames Water’s previous decision have confidence in these commitments and Thames Water needs to work hard to rebuild trust with those retailers and third parties though better engagement and the provision of services that meet their needs.”

A Thames Water spokesperson told ELN: “We welcome Ofwat’s proposed decision to accept our modified commitments, including changes to the way our smart meters record and share data, and better engagement with our non-household customers.

“We will continue to work together with the regulator through the ongoing consultation process and look forward to sharing our experience with the rest of the industry to improve service.”