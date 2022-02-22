Council superscharges its net zero journey with £38m

Bath and North East Somerset Council has unveiled a new £38 million investment in measures that will help it hit net zero.

The local authority plans to develop a new recycling hub which will be fitted with a 3,800 square-metre solar panel array with a predicted output of 783kWp.

Some £754,000 will be spent to expand the council’s green vehicle fleet while sustainable travel infrastructure projects will benefit from £800,000 in funding.

The investment will be spread over the next five years.

Councillor Sarah Warren, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Climate and Sustainable Travel, said: “Despite challenging financial pressures, it is important we do not lose sight of the pressing need to take action to reduce carbon emissions.

“Time is ticking, we have just eight years to reach our net zero goal. It’s why this investment now is so crucial.”