Coventry at the forefront of tackling climate change with the help of E.ON

Energy firm E.ON will help Coventry in exploring the best solutions that will potentially make the city greener.

The collaboration is part of Coventry City Council’s work with businesses and organisations to integrate technologies that could reduce the city’s emissions.

The local authority has launched a low emission development pathway group which will be chaired by Chris Lovatt, Chief Operating Officer, UK Solutions for E.ON.

The group intends to find ways to reduce pollution and emissions through renewable energy systems, energy efficiency and sustainable travel.

Mr Lovatt said: “Coventry is E.ON’s home city so naturally we are happy to use our expertise and experiences to support Coventry in becoming a cleaner, greener city and drive forward plans to take action against the climate crisis and create a more sustainable city.”

