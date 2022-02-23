Are you a SME innovator developing low carbon energy solutions?

SME innovators developing low carbon energy solutions are being invited to send their applications for the second Low Carbon Energy Solutions Innovator Challenge.

The Climate Innovation Platform (CIP) challenge, delivered by the University of Birmingham in partnership with Energy Systems Catapult, offers tailored packages to successful applicants to support the commercialisation of their energy products and services.

The support includes incubator project management and incubator space at Tyseley Energy Park (TEP), home to the Birmingham Energy Innovation Centre and Energy Transition Centre as well as the UK’s first low and zero carbon refuelling station and the UK’s largest green hydrogen refuelling facility.

In addition, they will have access to a range of commercialisation support activities, including financial planning, start-up mentoring, supply chain partner networks, market research, IP strategy, collaboration events, advice on regulations and standards and investor readiness and introductions.

Supported by HSBC UK and the European Regional Development Fund, applications are being invited from businesses registered in the UK and particularly those that can take advantage of the Climate Innovation Incubator at TEP.

Paul Jordan, Energy Launchpad business lead at Energy Systems Catapult said: “One of the biggest challenges to achieving the UK’s climate change goals is creating integrated energy systems, delivering low carbon places and supply chains in which people can live and work.

“This year’s programme will build upon the inaugural year’s progress to help realise net zero decarbonisation objectives across a range of transiting markets.”