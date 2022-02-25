Energy brings the UK closer to Belgium

A new deal between the UK and Belgium has hinted at building a new interconnector project.

The two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding to work together on a series of new green energy technologies, including offshore wind, production of low carbon hydrogen and carbon capture, usage and storage.

UK Energy Minister Greg Hands said: “We already have a longstanding energy relationship and this agreement will strengthen our joint energy security and reduce our exposure to global energy prices.”

Belgium’s Minister of Energy Tinne Van der Straeten commented: “Belgium and the UK have signed a new cooperation agreement to build a second interconnection.

“The existing electrical interconnector, Nemo Link, is one of the best performing interconnections in the world.

“The new link, which would be connected to the energy island, is a hybrid interconnection. This dual function means that power can be exchanged directly between the two countries and new wind farms can also be connected to it.”