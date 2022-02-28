Iberdrola to build 145MW wind farm in Australia

Iberdrola Australia has made a commitment to build a 145MW wind project near Orange in New South Wales (NSW).

The Flyers Creek Wind Farm is expected to generate around 450GWh of electricity a year, enough to power more than 80,000 homes and avoid 330,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

Construction is scheduled to begin in March this year, with the installation of 38 wind turbines and the creation of 230 jobs.

A Community Benefit Fund will also be established, which will be administered by Blayney Shire Council.

Iberdrola has invested in renewable energy projects with a total capacity of around 760MW and a capital commitment of AUD$1 billion (£0.54bn) since it entered the Australian market in 2019.

Ross Rolfe, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Iberdrola Australia said: “We are delighted to be progressing with the construction of Flyers Creek Wind Farm. The project will make a meaningful contribution to economic development in and around Blayney Shire and Cabonne Shire. We’d like to thank our local communities and landholders for their support and we look forward to working closely with them in the future.

“Once complete, Flyers Creek Wind Farm will be dispatched as part of Iberdrola Australia’s renewable energy portfolio, one of the largest and fastest growing renewable portfolios in the National Electricity Market. The output of the plant will be sold to Australian businesses and enterprises, helping them achieve their sustainability goals.”