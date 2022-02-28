Infrastructure, Top Stories

Europe to accelerate emergency grid link with Ukraine

European Energy Ministers will meet today to discuss support of grid synchronisation

Monday 28 February 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Europe has announced its intention to speed up the power grid link with Ukraine.

Today, Energy Ministers of European countries will join a meeting discussing the synchronisation of the Ukrainian grid to the European system.

EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said: “Hopefully the technical work towards synchronisation with Continental Europe can continue unaffected by the Russian attack.

“I will discuss with the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) and the member states for their support for the emergency synchronisation as quickly as possible.”

Yesterday, the block announced the shutdown of European airspace for all Russian aircraft.

