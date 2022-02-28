Russian invasion affects Ukraine’s largest state oil and gas firm

Ukraine’s largest state-owned oil and gas company has announced it had stopped the work in some of its production facilities after Russian troops invaded Ukraine.

As of Friday 4pm, Naftogaz said one gas storage facility in the Chernihiv region, north-central Ukraine, temporarily suspended gas extraction due to reports of hostilities at a distance of around eight kilometres from the gas storage facility.

Work at other gas treatment plants in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-biggest city also stopped and workers were evacuated, according to the company.