Solar panels to power ‘Wales’ first’ low carbon village

A solar and battery scheme in South Cornelly will enable homes to share the solar energy produced locally

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 7 March 2022
Image: Shutterstock

A village with a population of around 500 people could soon become Wales‘ first low carbon village.

Homes in South Cornelly village will be fitted with solar panels and battery systems – the electricity produced will be traded and shared with other households.

The programme will use home energy management software that will allow sharing of renewable energy with participating homes.

The so-called Low Carbon Communities scheme has been launched by Bridgend County Borough Council in partnership with Challoch Energy, NuVision Energy Wales ltd, Passiv UK and the Welsh Government.

Council Leader Huw David said: “Bridgend County Borough Council is proud to be a part of this pioneering trial in making South Cornelly Wales’ first low carbon village.

“By creating local energy markets such as this, where renewable electricity can be traded amongst households, we hope to empower communities in Bridgend to decarbonise and help to tackle the climate crisis head on.”

