February, another bumper month for BEV sales

More than a third of cars that left UK showrooms in February were electrified models.

That’s according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) which suggests battery electric vehicles took a 17.7% market share reaching 10,417 units last month.

Registrations of plug-in hybrids rose to 4,677 cars grabbing a 7.9% market share while hybrid (HEV) registrations reached 6,883 units.

Diesel and petrol car registrations fell 42% and 10.5% respectively year-on-year in February.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said: “Despite February’s traditional low registration numbers, consumers are switching to electric vehicles in ever-increasing numbers.

“More than ever, infrastructure investment needs to accelerate to match this growth. Government must use its upcoming Spring Statement to enable this transition, continuing support for home and workplace charging, boosting public chargepoint rollout to tackle charging anxiety and, given the massive increase in energy prices, reducing VAT on public charging points.”