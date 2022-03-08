Efficiency & Environment, Technology

Electric trucks ‘will be cheaper than diesel-powered trucks by 2035’

It will be achieved through continued improvements with zero emission vehicles and fuel technologies which will make cleaner trucks to become cheaper and more readily available over the next decade

Tuesday 8 March 2022
Image: Shutterstock

The cost of medium and heavy-duty electric trucks will be the same or lower than their diesel counterparts by 2035, according to the US Department of Energy (DOE).

A new study released by the DOE also reveals nearly half of medium and heavy-duty trucks will be cheaper to buy, operate and maintain as zero emission vehicles than traditional combustion engine vehicles by 2030.

That will be achieved through continued improvements with zero emission vehicles and fuel technologies which will make cleaner trucks to become cheaper and more readily available over the next decade.

According to the DOE, medium and heavy-duty vehicles account for less than 5% of the vehicles on the road but produce more than 20% of the emissions from the transportation sector, which currently accounts for more than one third of US greenhouse gas emissions.

Battery electric trucks are expected to become cost-competitive for smaller trucks before 2030 while heavy trucks with less than 500 miles of range are projected to be cost-competitive by 2035.

Hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles are also expected to become cost-competitive for long haul, heavy-duty trucks with more than 500 miles of range by 2035.

Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm said: “DOE is showing a clear pathway for trucking companies to make the switch from diesel to electric that will help them cut costs and pollution for their customers, while combatting climate change.

“The Biden Administration’s comprehensive approach is working to make clean transportation a reality – by reducing exposure to volatile fuel prices, investing in American manufacturing and creating a national charging network to support more electric vehicles on the road.”

