Latest Jobs – Systems, Data and Reporting Lead – Energise

Net Zero consultancy Energise are looking to expand their team and are seeking to employ someone who can not only do ‘The Job’, but questions it and then seeks to improve it.

Energise are currently seeking a Systems, Data and Reporting Lead to join a growing team. To achieve success in the role you will need to work effectively, have good communication and problem-solving skills, and the ability to work with complex software while seeing the wider picture.

Are you:​

able to build great relationships on a foundation of trust, respect and vulnerability?

a natural problem solver and solution finder?

a self-starter and able to use your own initiative?

passionate about sustainability, and excited about what we do and how you could contribute to that?

efficient in your use of time?

friendly and approachable?

committed to personal growth and professional development?

ready to cause good trouble?

If you answered yes to all the above, then read on…

The Role

The Systems, Data and Reporting Lead will oversee the day to day management of our technical operational systems, data collection and entry, along with our internal and external reporting requirements. The role will lead on the effective and productive use of time within the data and reporting remit, whilst ensuring the quality and accuracy of information is in line with our own internal and external compliance standards. The role will lead our team of Net Zero Analysts to deliver in line with project deadlines and customer requirements. The role will report directly to our Head of Service Delivery.

As part of this role, you will be expected to:

Collaborate with the project management team and wider consultancy teams to plan the successful delivery of our projects

Lead on the production of cyclical reporting and meeting packs for a range of recipients

Oversee the collection, treatment and input of data across our services and into our systems using a range of data collection methods

Lead on the effective and productive use of time within the data & reporting team ensuring all deliverable work is delivered on time and in full

Ensure the quality and accuracy of our data to the relevant internal and external standards

Oversee the use of data and system guidance and processes, ensuring all relevant systems and individuals are kept up to date with the latest information

Collaborate across the business to look for continual efficiency gains through the use of automation and streamlining of processes

Line Management of Net Zero Analysts and Data Administrators

Training and Development on the area within which you lead and the facilitation of customer demonstrations/training on our external facing platforms

Overseeing the Management of our Helpdesk and the associated resolution of raised tickets within our standard service level agreements

Oversee the resolution of all internal and external queries and issues raised in relation to systems, data and reporting, engaging as necessary with the wider team

Oversee the creation and development of our customer’s data management plans

​The Candidate

Attributes

Have excellent written and communication skills with the ability to tailor communication for the audience

Highly organised and proactive in your approach to work

A high level of numeracy

Ability to maintain a high level of accuracy in preparing and entering information

Excellent time management and the ability to work to tight deadlines

Must be able to work in a collaborative team environment, which includes discussions around creative reviews, giving and receiving constructive feedback to and from fellow team members and clients

A high level of integrity, discretion, professionalism and diplomacy

Can work independently, use initiative and anticipate needs

Solution focused approach

Ability to prioritise the requirements of multiple internal and external stakeholders

Experience & Qualifications

Required experience

Microsoft Office Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook

Customer Service experience

Line Management experience

Experience in managing multiple streams of data at any one time

Data integrity and quality checks and the associated reporting

Helpdesk and support mailbox management

Development of system and data standards, guidance and processes

Development and provision of training

Desirable experience

Project Management and Planning

Familiarity with energy and carbon data and information specifically around the GHG Protocol

Experience in automation and streamlining systems and processes via time and motion studies

Software demonstration and training

Skills you will gain

Project planning and organisation (in-line with the principals of Prince2)

Negotiation, communication & collaboration skills

Analytical and data/information interpretation skills

Development of Excel knowledge and application

System and data management/administration (with a focus on Zoho Projects and internally developed systems)

Financial budgeting

Presentation skills

Personnel Management

Understanding of services and topics related to delivering carbon and energy management projects and the wider climate change/sustainability agenda (supporting our mission to get 1 in 100 people to go Net Zero)

Career path

The career path given below is an indication of the incremental steps which can be achieved within Energise subject to a role being available and the required skills being reached:

Lead

Head of

Package

​Salary of £26,100-£32,125 p.a. (dependent on experience)

Pension Scheme (matched 5% contribution)

Unlimited holidays (minimum of 28 per year and 5 per quarter)

Bonus scheme (employee and company-performance related) of up to 5% of base salary

Additional benefits information is available on Our Impact page

How to Apply

If you feel this role is for you and you have the relevant experience, passion and enthusiasm, find out all about it by following this link and filling in an application as directed by the portal.

Data will be anonymised before submission to the department for consideration for the role to reduce the risk of unintentional discrimination.

Your deadline to apply is 18th March.

Please do not call or email if you are a recruitment agency.

Energise is committed to a policy of diversity, equity and inclusion in its recruitment process. We actively and consciously seek to recruit without bias on the grounds of race, colour, nationality, ethnic origin, gender, marital status, disability, beliefs (religious or other), age or sexual orientation of that employee.