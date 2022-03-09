National Grid to work with Centrica for hydrogen injection

National Grid and Centrica have announced a new partnership for the development of new technologies that will enable the injection of green hydrogen into the UK’s gas network.

That follows a £114,600 grant awarded to National Grid, CNG Services, Element Energy and Centrica for a project designed to discover what is needed to develop a connections process for injecting green hydrogen into the National Transmission System (NTS).

The scheme also aims to review the necessary investment for both green hydrogen production and injection.

Currently, there is no officially agreed process in place for injecting green hydrogen, made from electrolysis using surplus renewable electricity, into the NTS.

William Mezzullo, Head of Hydrogen at Centrica, said, “The ambition of this project is to help understand and overcome some of the barriers to realising an emissions-free hydrogen gas grid.

“We see hydrogen as having an important role in helping our customers transition to net zero by 2050.”

John Baldwin, Managing Director of CNG Services, said: “The NTS is a particularly valuable asset for the creation of a green hydrogen market with prospects for significant investment in the next few years as green hydrogen coupled with a Guarantee of Origin system helps industrial and commercial customers to replace the natural gas they consume.”