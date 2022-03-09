Majority of Brits ‘willing to pay more for energy bills to undermine Russia’s war’

Nearly 59% of Britons are willing to pay extra on energy bills if that helps undermine Russia’s war in Ukraine.

That’s according to a new survey from Opinium conducted for the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) which also found that 57% of the public see the best way of eliminating UK dependence on Russian gas in the longer term as reducing our use of gas altogether.

The poll of 2,000 people also shows less than a third see increasing the UK’s domestic supply of gas through expanded drilling and fracking as the solution.

Dr Simon Cran-McGreehin, Head of Analysis at the ECIU, said: “More gas won’t bring down the energy bills of those struggling to pay, but insulation can and does so permanently.”

Saqib Bhatti, MP for Meriden, said: “As Europe moves away from the Kremlin’s gas, energy prices will rise, but net zero offers the solution. Renewables offer a route to cheap, clean homegrown energy.”