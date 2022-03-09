Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Majority of Brits ‘willing to pay more for energy bills to undermine Russia’s war’

Reducing gas consumption is seen as the best way to cut the UK’s reliance on Russian gas, according to a new survey

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 9 March 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Nearly 59% of Britons are willing to pay extra on energy bills if that helps undermine Russia’s war in Ukraine.

That’s according to a new survey from Opinium conducted for the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) which also found that 57% of the public see the best way of eliminating UK dependence on Russian gas in the longer term as reducing our use of gas altogether.

The poll of 2,000 people also shows less than a third see increasing the UK’s domestic supply of gas through expanded drilling and fracking as the solution.

Dr Simon Cran-McGreehin, Head of Analysis at the ECIU, said: “More gas won’t bring down the energy bills of those struggling to pay, but insulation can and does so permanently.”

Saqib Bhatti, MP for Meriden, said: “As Europe moves away from the Kremlin’s gas, energy prices will rise, but net zero offers the solution. Renewables offer a route to cheap, clean homegrown energy.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast