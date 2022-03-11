EDF looks to build 50MW wind farm in Ireland

EDF Renewables Ireland has announced desires to build a 50MW wind farm in County Carlow.

The proposed project would be located in Seskinrea and power more than 36,000 homes with renewable energy.

EDF is currently completing tests on the site and consulting local communities to assess the feasibility of developing the farm.

It intends to submit a planning application by the end of this year and hopes to have the site operational by 2026.

Kevin Daly, Head of Development, said: “Projects like this are crucial to tackling the climate crisis and decarbonising our energy supply and will contribute to helping Ireland meet its target of delivering 80% of its electricity from renewable sources by the end of this decade.

“We look forward to working closely with local residents and the wider community in west Carlow, as well as the County Council, to keep them updated on the project and how it can benefit the area.”