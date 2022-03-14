Commercial fusion energy reaches new milestone

An Oxfordshire-based company has hit a new milestone for commercial fusion energy, achieving a plasma temperature of 100 million degrees Celcius with its device, a spherical tokamak.

That is the threshold required for commercial fusion energy, Tokamak Energy has explained.

Fusion has the potential to become a source of low carbon energy by copying the processes that power the sun and stars.

Two years ago, the company was awarded $580,000 (£440,000) from the US Government to tackle challenges related to developing nuclear fusion technologies.

It also received £10 million in government funding from BEIS.

Kwasi Kwarteng, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said: “The government’s fusion strategy, published last year, is designed to support companies like Tokamak Energy to make fusion energy a reality. I look forward to further milestones in the months and years ahead.”

Chris Kelsall, Chief Executive Officer of Tokamak Energy said: “When combined with High-Temperature Superconductor magnets, spherical tokamaks represent the optimal route to achieving clean and low-cost commercial fusion energy.

“Our next device will combine these two world-leading technologies for the first time and is central to our mission to deliver low-cost energy with compact fusion modules.”

Last month, it was reported that a reactor in Oxford broke its own world record for fusion energy output.

