Technology, Top Stories

Commercial fusion energy reaches new milestone

Oxford-based firm Tokamak Energy has said it reached a plasma temperature of 100 million degrees Celsius

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 14 March 2022
Image: Shutterstock

An Oxfordshire-based company has hit a new milestone for commercial fusion energy, achieving a plasma temperature of 100 million degrees Celcius with its device, a spherical tokamak.

That is the threshold required for commercial fusion energy, Tokamak Energy has explained.

Fusion has the potential to become a source of low carbon energy by copying the processes that power the sun and stars.

Two years ago, the company was awarded $580,000 (£440,000) from the US Government to tackle challenges related to developing nuclear fusion technologies.

It also received £10 million in government funding from BEIS.

Kwasi Kwarteng, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said: “The government’s fusion strategy, published last year, is designed to support companies like Tokamak Energy to make fusion energy a reality. I look forward to further milestones in the months and years ahead.”

Chris Kelsall, Chief Executive Officer of Tokamak Energy said: “When combined with High-Temperature Superconductor magnets, spherical tokamaks represent the optimal route to achieving clean and low-cost commercial fusion energy.

“Our next device will combine these two world-leading technologies for the first time and is central to our mission to deliver low-cost energy with compact fusion modules.”

Last month, it was reported that a reactor in Oxford broke its own world record for fusion energy output.

In case you missed it, watch what Nickolas Hawker, Chief Executive officer of First Light Fusion told ELN about how fusion will change the world within the next decade.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast