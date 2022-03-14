Response to energy crisis sees significant changes to non-commodity costs across Europe

In this edition of the Resonance you will learn:

Germany cancels EEG renewable energy levy

Italy system charges nullification continues into Q2 of 2022

The need to ensure savings are passed through by suppliers

The importance of keeping up to speed with non-commodity costs with frequent changes to the cost benefits that can be achieved

Why non-commodity costs and their optimisation have never been more important

