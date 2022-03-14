Finance & Markets, Industry Round-up

Response to energy crisis sees significant changes to non-commodity costs across Europe

In this special edition Resonance energy market podcast episode Jeremy Nicholson talks to Alfa Energy’s Karin Corbani about the significant changes to taxes and other charges, introduced by a number of countries across Europe, to help mitigate the impact of rising energy costs in the region.

Harry Matyjaszek
Monday 14 March 2022
Image: Alfa Energy Group

In this edition of the Resonance you will learn:

  • Germany cancels EEG renewable energy levy
  • Italy system charges nullification continues into Q2 of 2022
  • The need to ensure savings are passed through by suppliers
  • The importance of keeping up to speed with non-commodity costs with frequent changes to the cost benefits that can be achieved
  • Why non-commodity costs and their optimisation have never been more important

This is a promoted article.

 

