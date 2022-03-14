Response to energy crisis sees significant changes to non-commodity costs across Europe

In this edition of the Resonance you will learn:
- Germany cancels EEG renewable energy levy
- Italy system charges nullification continues into Q2 of 2022
- The need to ensure savings are passed through by suppliers
- The importance of keeping up to speed with non-commodity costs with frequent changes to the cost benefits that can be achieved
- Why non-commodity costs and their optimisation have never been more important
To keep up-to-date and ensure you don’t miss opportunities to save costs in the current environment, enquire about subscribing to our paid European Non-Commodity Cost Report.
This is a promoted article.