Leeds to purchase gas for years in advance to combat rising energy costs

Leeds City Council has updated its gas and electricity purchasing strategy in response to higher energy prices.

The new strategy, which will cover the next four years, will see the council buying energy for future years such that 85% of the council’s volume requirement is fixed on the price ahead of the period for which it is required.

The move is believed to minimise the local authority’s exposure to volatile prices.

The new energy plan also includes commitments to reduce energy consumption by investing more money in solar, LED lighting systems and low carbon heat.

The council has already committed to having its entire electricity consumption coming from zero carbon sources by 2030.

Councillor Debra Coupar, Leeds City Council’s Executive Member for Resources, said: “We are determined to continue to get the best value for the city and by planning ahead and having greater flexibility to fix our energy costs further ahead, we can be more proactive in safeguarding the council against continued increases in market prices and against budget instability.”