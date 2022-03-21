Hackney launches EV car club as it plugs in 200 new chargers

Hackney Council has launched its first electric vehicle (EV) car club as it reaches a milestone with 300 new chargers installed.

The EVs will have designated charging bays in Stoke Newington, adding to the existing 16 EVs currently available to Zipcar members.

They include 24 new fast chargers that provide up to 22kW of electricity and have the ability to charge cars and vans in around two to four hours and 180 lamp column chargers suitable for overnight charging.

The council said it has now met its 2025 target of ensuring all its residents are within 500 metres of an EV charger.

Around 70% of Hackney residents do not own cars – the car club aims to reduce private car ownership and provide a more equitable access to cleaner cars and vans whilst helping reduce emissions.

Cllr Mete Coban MBE, Cabinet Member for Energy, Waste, Transport and Public Realm said: “Providing equal access to affordable electric vehicle charging across Hackney is a key part of our plan to rebuild a greener Hackney. Our vision is for the borough to be: greener, with more trees and wildlife; healthier, with more of us walking, cycling and taking public transport; and cleaner, with better air quality.

“With the new car club and 300 new charging points, we are turbocharging Hackney for the electric vehicle transition, giving residents access to charging infrastructure that could save them hundreds of pounds every year. We are continuing to take the lead in rolling out electric vehicle charge point, with the outcome of an ambitious procurement programme for 2,000 on-street charges set to be announced later this year.”