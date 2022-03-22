Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Could solar panels and smart meters hold the key to rising energy bills?

British online searches for solar panels and smart meters have increased exponentially, according to eBay

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 22 March 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Brits appear to be turning to solar panels to tackle rising energy bills.

New data from e-commerce giant eBay UK shows that online searches for solar panels have increased by 45% compared to the same period last year.

eBay also estimated there’s one search every minute for solar panels as families feel the cost-of-living squeeze.

The report, which is based on eBay search data from 12th February to 13th March, also suggests demand for ‘smart meters’ has also risen by 68%.

Starting from next Friday, the price cap will rise from the current level of £1,277 to £1,971.

Prepayment customers will see an increase of £708 from £1,309 to £2,017.

Murray Lambell, General Manager at eBay UK, said: With the energy price cap set to rise, many families are understandably looking for ways to keep costs low, causing a surge in demand for products like solar panels.

“These shoppers are making savvy investments to tackle the cost of living squeeze and the market for green energy is growing as a result, making a positive impact on wallets as well as the planet.”

