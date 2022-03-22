Could solar panels and smart meters hold the key to rising energy bills?

Brits appear to be turning to solar panels to tackle rising energy bills.

New data from e-commerce giant eBay UK shows that online searches for solar panels have increased by 45% compared to the same period last year.

eBay also estimated there’s one search every minute for solar panels as families feel the cost-of-living squeeze.

The report, which is based on eBay search data from 12th February to 13th March, also suggests demand for ‘smart meters’ has also risen by 68%.

Starting from next Friday, the price cap will rise from the current level of £1,277 to £1,971.

Prepayment customers will see an increase of £708 from £1,309 to £2,017.

Murray Lambell, General Manager at eBay UK, said: “With the energy price cap set to rise, many families are understandably looking for ways to keep costs low, causing a surge in demand for products like solar panels.

“These shoppers are making savvy investments to tackle the cost of living squeeze and the market for green energy is growing as a result, making a positive impact on wallets as well as the planet.”