First decade of UK EV revolution supercharged with £10.8bn

The UK invested £10.8 billion in gigafactories, electric vehicle (EV) research and production in the last decade.

That’s according to a new report by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) which estimates that this investment created around 14,320 jobs in the last ten years.

North East England appears to be the capital of Britain’s first electric decade with an estimated £4.1 billion invested in EV and battery production.

North West, West Midlands and South East follow with £2.8 billion, £2.1 billion and £1 billion of investment respectively, according to the report.

The data also shows that battery electric vehicle production increased by 72% since 2011.

The authors of the report have predicted that overall UK gigactory capacity will reach 41GWh by 2027 – this compares to the current total of 2GWh.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said: “The UK automotive industry has set out its intent – to meet the challenge of net zero – and has backed that ambition with cash, investing massively during Britain’s first electric decade.

“As we enter the second, the stakes are higher, with some of the world’s toughest regulation coming, regulation that will seek to determine the pace of change in a market constantly buffeted by headwinds. But mandates on manufacturers alone will not drive the market.

“Delivering net zero needs a competitive industry and a competitive market. We need a holistic strategy with binding targets on chargepoint provision, attractive fiscal and purchase incentives, and a reliable, accessible and affordable user experience.”