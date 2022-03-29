Industry Round-up

Fatih Birol reappointed IEA’s Executive Director

Dr Fatih Birol will serve a third term as boss of the organisation

Pathway to COP26 report

Tuesday 29 March 2022
Image: T. Schneider/ Shutterstock

The International Energy Agency has announced the reappointment of Dr Fatih Birol as its Executive Director.

That will be the third term for Dr Birol as head of the Paris-based intergovernmental organisation.

The vote took place during a two-day meeting, chaired by US Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm with energy and climate ministers from more than 40 countries.

Earlier this month, the IEA published a roadmap to help countries cut their oil consumption amid fears of the “biggest oil supply shock in decades”.

Secretary Granholm commented: “Our decision today for an additional term for Dr Birol as IEA Executive Director again confirms our confidence in his skills and expertise.”

Dr Birol said: “The energy world is changing fast and needs to change faster still. With our new mandates we are now ready to respond and chart a new course for the IEA, not just for the next two years but for decades to come.”

Fatih Birol has served as IEA’s Executive Director since September 2015.

