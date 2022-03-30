Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Third of Brits keen to install heat pumps to ditch Russian gas

Nearly 49% of the UK’s ‘heat pump ready’ homes are interested in getting one, according to new research

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 30 March 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Nearly 33% of Brits have said they would be more likely to get an electric heat pump to help the UK insulate from Russia’s interference in the gas market.

That’s according to a new survey by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) which shows that almost half of all the so-called ‘heat pump ready homes’ are interested in installing a heat pump.

That is equivalent to around seven million homes, the research suggests.

It had been previously estimated that more than 1.7 million British households could be powered by Russian gas.

This Friday the government’s Boiler Upgrade scheme opens – it will offer grants of up to £6,000 to encourage more homeowners to install low carbon heating systems.

Cherilyn Mackrory, Conservative MP for Truro and Falmouth said: “Heat pumps are now cheaper to run than gas boilers, so helping more households upgrade their heating system will shield bill payers from volatile international gas prices.

“Combined with insulation, we can stay warmer in our homes and ease the cost of living crisis while reducing our reliance on imported gas and defunding Putin’s war machine.”

Yesterday, not-for-profit trade body Energy and Utilities Alliance dubbed heat pumps “not a good investment”.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast