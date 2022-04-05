UK proposes to maintain anti-dumping measures on steel from China and Russia

The UK’s Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) has proposed to maintain existing measures on imports of cold rolled flat steel from China and Russia.

That would mean this UK industry, predominantly based in South Wales, continues to be protected from dumped products from the two countries for a further five years until 5th August 2026.

The TRA made the recommendation following a transition review and a 30-day period for comments is now open.

Cold rolled flat steel is used in the manufacture of parts for the automotive industry and domestic appliances and can be found in consumer products such as radiators, steel drums, racking, shelving and metal furniture.

The UK market for cold rolled flat steel includes 40% to 50% made domestically, with the remainder of demand met by imports.

While a large proportion of sales are made through steel service centres that carry out processing to meet customer requirements, the remaining are sold directly to large customers in the automotive, construction and engineering sectors.

The TRA identified between 50 to 100 downstream cold rolled flat steel customers, across a wide range of businesses.

During 2019, these selected downstream businesses employed at least 1,652 people and had a combined turnover of £685 million.

However, according to the TRA, the industry is currently vulnerable, partly due to raw material prices, the COVID-19 pandemic, long term economic trends and energy costs.

It received submissions arguing if dumping were to occur again, imports would likely cause further significant injury.

Following the consultation, the TRA will consider and produce a final recommendation, which will be sent to the Secretary of State for International Trade who will make the final decision.