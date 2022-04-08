London chaos after XR activists climbed from Tower Bridge

Central London was brought to a standstill today as a result of a climate protest by Extinction Rebellion activists at Tower Bridge.

Earlier this morning, the eco mob hung a large banner from the suspension part of Tower Bridge in London that read ‘end fossil fuels now’.

Two people released red flares while hanging from the bridge by suspension cords.

The bridge was shut down to traffic for nearly two hours.

The group said they chose this location as they claimed it is the “gateway to the City of London, the root source of fossil fuel funding in the UK”.

Amy Rugg-Easey who took part in the protest today said: “I ask myself why I do these things all the time and the main thing that drives me is that I have tremendous hope and optimism in humanity’s ability to fight the climate crisis; but there are certain people who continue to prevent that for their own profit.”

A spokesperson for Metropolitan Police told ELN: “Police were called at 7.30am. The bridge is closed. Officers are at the scene. There has been no arrest at this stage.”

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London told ELN: “The Mayor supports the democratic right to peaceful protest and agrees that more needs to be done to tackle the climate emergency.

“However, Sadiq is clear that it is essential that protests are carried out safely and lawfully and do not put Londoners or the city’s recovery at risk.

“The Mayor supports the Met’s efforts to keep Londoners safe and to keep our city running – which is so important following the pandemic.”

Last week, hundreds of climate activists blocked ten major oil terminals across the UK.

Image: Extinction Rebellion / Twitter