Government consults on technical aspects of Energy Bills Support Scheme

The government has launched a consultation on the mechanisms through which its Energy Bills Support Scheme (EBSS) will be delivered.

In February, the Chancellor revealed a package of measures to help customers with the costs of rising energy bills.

One of these measures was the EBSS through which energy suppliers will be funded by the government to provide a £200 reduction to domestic electricity customers’ bills from October 2022.

This will be recovered through a levy on electricity bills and will help to spread some of the costs of this year’s energy price shock over five years from the financial year 2023/24.

The consultation seeks views on the processes needed to provide the funding to energy suppliers, the mechanisms through which the reduction will be passed on to consumers’ bills and the recovery mechanisms.

Another government measure designed to help households with the rising cost of energy is a one-off payment of £150, the so-called council tax rebate.

However, this scheme faced fierce criticism amid announced delays in its delivery.