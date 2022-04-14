Welsh Water raised £10k for Ukraine relief

Welsh Water has been added to the list of companies which has been rallying together in support of Ukraine.

The non-for-profit utility company has announced it has raised £10,000 to help people worst hit by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Initially, the water company set a target of raising £2,500 which was then exceeded in one week.

The money was raised through the firm’s colleagues – UNISON, the Cymru Wales Water branch union also contributed £2,500 to the total amount.

On top of that, the company has provided nearly 55,200 litres of bottled water to Ukraine.

Pete Perry, Chief Executive of Welsh Water, said: “This is an amazing show of support from our generous colleagues who have far exceeded the target set in just a week.”