Energy bill-fuelled financial insecurity named as ‘biggest concern’ for Brits

Britons are more concerned about finances than catching Covid, a new survey shows

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 14 April 2022
Image: Shutterstock

British adults are ranking financial insecurity as their biggest concern at the moment.

A survey conducted by the University College London shows 38% of people are more worried about their finances than getting ill from Covid-19.

The poll of more than 28,000 people also suggests last month, fewer people, an estimated 56% of those surveyed, felt in control of their finances.

That compares to 63% of people in October last year.

Brits are facing a major cost of living crisis, made worse by soaring inflation and energy bills.

Energy bills are set to rise to £1,971 as a result of the new price cap – prepayment customers will see an increase of £708.

Lead Author Dr Daisy Fancourt, UCL Institute of Epidemiology and Health Care, said: “It is notable that the last few months have seen a cost of living crisis emerge.

“Concerns about money have been increasing, with people now more concerned about finances than about Covid-19. This suggests that new psychological stressors are becoming dominant for individuals.”

A few months ago, a survey showed that nearly 49% of people admitted that the increase in gas and electricity bills is more concerning for them than the pandemic.

