Britons face a ‘catastrophe’ in October as bills are set to skyrocket again

Energy customers are set to face more gloomy days in relation to their energy bills.

In an interview on BBC Today show, National Energy Action (NEA) Chief Executive Adam Scorer spoke about the “extremely worrying” situation households are going to be in October when the price cap will rise again.

Analysts had predicted that the energy price cap could jump as high as £2,255 in October.

Mr Scorer said: “The government has another chance to get ahead of the next phase of this crisis. Are they going to listen this time?

“The scale of this problem is beyond what the energy companies can do – this is a catastrophe for many households on the lowest incomes in the least efficient homes and it is only government that is able to step in and what they have done so far the £200 loan, the £150 council tax does not touch the side.”

Last week, bosses of energy companies warned that nearly 40% of Britons could move into fuel poverty in winter.

The chief of NEA added: “The government needs to listen and get serious about the level of its response. They need to get money in people’s pockets or off their bills.

“They need to make sure that there is a plan for the winter, for the heating season. There needs to be a social tariff, the best levels of price protection for the most vulnerable households and they need to start insulating homes.”

Keith Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of ScottishPower had previously urged the government to implement a social tariff strategy to protect customers against soaring energy prices.