Shorter term prices see some relief while volatility reigns in UK energy markets

In this episode you will learn:

Oil seesaws in the wake of supply and demand side concerns

Why we have seen lower wholesale prices in the near-term markets

Volatility remains a prominent feature in an illiquid market

What restocking of gas storage means for the summer months, ahead of next winter

Security of supply remains the priority, as geopolitical challenges endure

Why current circumstances strengthen the case for decarbonisation of our energy system

Do you need help to formulate a buying strategy to mitigate the impact of commodity market volatility on your energy contracts?

Read our client case studies, to see how clients of Alfa Energy have successfully managed their contract procurement and buying decisions to yield savings in challenging circumstances.

Go here for further information about Alfa Energy Group briefings, podcast episodes and market reports.

Go here for further information about strategy development, contract procurement and energy risk management.

This is a promoted article.