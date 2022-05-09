Britain’s grid got sun-kissed in April!

As the temperature rose to 23°C on Good Friday, the UK’s grid saw some of its brightest days in April.

Statistics released by National Grid ESO suggest the share of solar in the energy generation mix rose to 6.6% last month, up from 4.4% in March.

The proportion of wind energy in the energy mix remained the same, an estimated 23%. as in March.

The report suggests gas topped the generation mix at 40%, up by 4% from the previous month, while imports almost halved from 9% to 5.1%.

Carbon intensity got as low as 40 gCO2/KWh at 1pm on 23rd April, almost equalling the record of 39 gCO2/KWh.