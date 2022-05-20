Finance & Markets

Good Energy’s Founder to step down from the firm’s board

Juliet Davenport has been leading the company since 1999

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 20 May 2022
Image: Good Energy

Good Energy Founder and former Chief Executive Officer Juliet Davenport will not stand for reelection at the company’s annual general meeting.

Ms Davenport founded the company in 1999 – in April last year, she stepped down as CEO. 

She currently holds a string of high-profile roles with the Energy Institute, Crown Estate, Ombudsman Services, Connected Kerb and Atrato Onsite Energy among others.

Nigel Pocklington, Chief Executive Officer of Good Energy, said: “Picking up the baton of CEO from Juliet last year was both daunting and an honour.

“I want to thank her not only for her contribution as a Director over the past year but for laying the foundations of a business over the previous 20, which is now fit for the future.”

Juliet Davenport said: “I will always cherish Good Energy – its people, customers and investors. We built something together that remains truly different and have shown that renewables are to be reckoned with.

“The past year has been an extremely turbulent one in energy, but it has been heartening to see the business navigate the crisis well whilst continuing to build on its mission and strategy under Nigel’s leadership. I believe it has a promising future, continuing to help drive the energy transition.”

