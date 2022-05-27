Uptake of electric vehicles reach ‘all time high’ in the UK

Sales of electric vehicles (EVs) continue to soar in the UK, reaching an “all-time-high” with more than a quarter of a million EVs now travelling on the nation’s roads.

That’s according to new statistics released by the Department for Transport, which also reveal EVs have more than doubled in the north of England, with registrations rising to 74,677 in the region in 2021.

Sales of plug-in vehicles in the UK have also reached “all-time highs”, with 327,000 registered last year alone – a 77% increase compared to 2020.

Compared to 2020, the number of new car registrations with petrol fell by 10% and diesel by 36% whilst hybrid EVs increased by 57%, plug-in hybrid EVs by 70% and battery EVs by 76%.

By 2030, the UK expects to have 300,000 public EV charging points – equivalent to almost five times the number of fuel pumps of the roads today.

Up to 40,000 new automotive jobs are being supported in the move towards emission-free transport across the country as well as helping clean up the air with average carbon emissions for cars decreasing by 11% last year.

The latest announcement supports the government’s commitment to phase out the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2030.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “With a £2.5 billion cash injection, the UK continues to be a global front-runner in the switch to electric vehicles – helping drivers to save money on fuel while moving towards our net zero targets.

“I’m pleased to be meeting with colleagues today to ensure the north of England has the support it needs for an emission-free transport future, as we clean up our air and support green jobs across the nation.”