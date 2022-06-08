UK drivers warned to brace for fuel prices rocketing to £2 a litre

Drivers have been warned that the average diesel price will hit £2 per litre this summer.

In the last few months, prices in the pumps have reached new highs piling more pressure on households that have been already stretched by the cost of living crisis.

British automotive services company RAC has urged the government to take “drastic action” to help soften the impact for drivers from these “never-before-seen” pump prices.

RAC fuel spokesperson Simon Williams said: “The cost of filling a 55-litre family car with petrol has now topped £98 for the first time in history as a result of a litre hitting a new all-time high of 178.5p on Monday.

“Diesel also rose to yet another record by reaching 185.2p which takes the cost of a tank to £101.86.

“With analysts predicting that oil will average $135 (£107) a barrel for the rest of this year drivers need to brace themselves for average fuel prices rocketing to £2 a litre which would mean a fill-up would rise to an unbelievable £110.”

Mr Williams said the oil price hikes are fuelled by the increased global demand as China eases its Covid-19 restrictions and the US and Europe move toward the peak summer driving season.