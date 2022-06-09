Malaysia and UK ink new partnership on climate action

The UK and Malaysia have signed a new memorandum of understanding to strengthen co-operation on climate action.

The agreement provides a framework for the two countries to work together on climate and biodiversity, which includes reducing greenhouse gas emissions by sharing knowledge and technical expertise.

They will also promote scientific and technical collaboration, support private sector involvement as well as promote outreach activities.

The UK is delivering several projects in Malaysia “which are contributing in practical ways”, including strengthening nature-based solutions in the state of Terengganu, supporting low carbon city planning in Iskandar, promoting renewable energy in off-grid villages in Sabah and mobilising green finance by working with Malaysian financial institutions, including the Central Bank.

At COP26, the UK also announced new support to Southeast Asian countries, including Malaysia.

The UK-Malaysia Climate Partnership will strengthen co-operation on climate & biodiversity action. Malaysia has a big part to play – including by protecting their amazing forests. Delighted to sign this important partnership with Malaysian Environment Minister @titm_official pic.twitter.com/JryZdHeBj5 — Zac Goldsmith (@ZacGoldsmith) June 7, 2022

During the climate summit hosted in Glasgow, Scotland, last year, Malaysia – which has around 54% forest cover and is home to some of the oldest and most diverse forests in the world, committed to the Global Leaders’ Declaration on Forests and Land use and the Global Methane Pledge.

In addition, it committed to the FACT Dialogue Roadmap for Action as well as the Global Action for Innovation in Agriculture.

Lord Zac Goldsmith, the UK’s Minister for the Pacific and the International Environment said: “Action to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss requires commitment and collaboration. The UK-Malaysia Climate Partnership marks an important step in building on the progress made at COP26 and will further deepen the strong ties and knowledge-sharing between our countries to address this global challenge.

“Malaysia has taken significant action on clean growth, sustainable urbanisation, green finance, forest and biodiversity protection, supply chains and carbon markets and by continuing to share our experiences and expertise we can work together to limit carbon emissions and protect precious natural ecosystems.”