Efficiency & Environment

Severn Trent begins £78m bathing water project

The project will see 49 kilometres of river improved while creating two trial bathing quality stretches

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 9 June 2022
Image: David Hughes / Shutterstock

Severn Trent, one of the largest water companies has started work on a project to bring bathing quality to water in a river in Ludlow, Shropshire.

This is part of a £78 million Green Recovery Bathing Rivers project which aims to improve 49 kilometres of river and create two bathing quality stretches of the river.

The water firm has committed to creating 15 kilometres of bathing quality waters by 2025.

Wilfred Denga, Project lead for Severn Trent said: “Before we can start making the improvements that will work towards bathing rivers created in Ludlow, we need to fully understand the ground conditions first.

“By doing this early investigative work we can really get to grips with what we’re working with, meaning when we come to begin construction properly, we know what to expect and everything can start smoothly.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast