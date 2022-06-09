Severn Trent begins £78m bathing water project

Severn Trent, one of the largest water companies has started work on a project to bring bathing quality to water in a river in Ludlow, Shropshire.

This is part of a £78 million Green Recovery Bathing Rivers project which aims to improve 49 kilometres of river and create two bathing quality stretches of the river.

The water firm has committed to creating 15 kilometres of bathing quality waters by 2025.

Wilfred Denga, Project lead for Severn Trent said: “Before we can start making the improvements that will work towards bathing rivers created in Ludlow, we need to fully understand the ground conditions first.

“By doing this early investigative work we can really get to grips with what we’re working with, meaning when we come to begin construction properly, we know what to expect and everything can start smoothly.”